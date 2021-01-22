PETER FRAMPTON - Gibson Celebrates His Iconic Career With New Peter Frampton “Phenix” Les Paul Custom VOS

For the past 127 years, Gibson has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound. The new Gibson era celebrates the iconic models of the Gibson Golden Era while leaning into the future with inspiring instruments that nurture new players across generations, and genres of music. Gibson has announced it will celebrate the iconic Peter Frampton this year with the release of the new Peter Frampton “Phenix” Les Paul Custom VOS guitar from Gibson Custom Shop. Frampton has been a signature Gibson and Epiphone artist for over twenty-five years.

Frampton’s storied career began at 16 as the lead singer and guitarist for the British band The Herd. By 18, he co-founded one of the first supergroups – the seminal rock act Humble Pie. A multi-platinum-selling artist, his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!,remains one of the top-selling live records of all time with over 17 million copies sold worldwide. In 2007, he won the Grammy Award for “Best Pop Instrumental Album” for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

His touring years have included work with a who’s-who of the top names in music, such as David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Gregg Allman, Ringo Starr, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band, Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings, and many others. Frampton’s session work includes collaborations with artists who have made their mark on the industry including George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, Jerry Lee Lewis, John Entwistle, Mike McCready, and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), among many others. His recently released memoir, Do You Feel Like I Do?, debuted on the New York Times Best Seller list.

“My brand-new Gibson Les Paul Custom VOS is here and boy is it good,” says Peter Frampton. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the look and sound. Gibson has gone that extra mile in every area to make this feel and sound the closest to my original, storied Phenix Les Paul Custom guitar. The neck and weight of this mahogany guitar will amaze you at how great it feels and how light it is (and it’s even a hair lighter than the Phenix). This is the real deal. Thank you, Gibson!”

“It was such a thrill and a privilege to work with Peter on this project,” says Mat Koehler, Head of Product Development at Gibson Brands. “Thanks to recent technology we were able to get the guitars to feel and sound closer than ever to Peter’s iconic original. The incredible craftspeople at Gibson Custom Shop are proud to honor Peter’s indelible legacy in music with these instruments. Each one is inspiring and magical like the man himself.”

(Photo - Rob Arthur)