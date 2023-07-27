PETER ROXX Announce "Are You The One" Single & Music Video Featuring Members Of MEAN STREAK, ENGEL, GATHERING OF KINGS

Swedish melodic rock outfit, Peter Roxx, featuring members Of Mean Streak, Engel, and Gathering Of Kings, have announced the release of their third single and music video for "Are You the One", on August 4.

Peter Roxx states: ”A song that goes towards the traditional bluesy style with the lyric that covers that feeling when you meet a person that makes your heart pace increase and your mind becomes full off questions and doubts but your heart says yes.”

Recorded at Crehate Studio Gothenburg Sweden. Mixed at The Panic Room Studio. Artwork by Maria Biederbeck. Photo by Tallee Savage.

Lineup:

Peter Roxx - Vocals and Bass

Oskar Nilsson - Drums

Thomas ”Plec” Johansson - Guitar

Thommy Gunn - Guitar

Viktor Olsson - Keyboards

Peter Roxx (Peter Andersson) is a songwriter and musician based in Skövde Sweden. Besides writing music and lyrics Peter also plays bass, guitar, keyboards and vocals. Peter has been in many bands over the years (Axia, Niva, Mean Streak) to name a few.

The idea when Peter Roxx was launched was to have full creative freedom to do exactly what he wanted within his musical sphere. After taking the decision to put the band Mean Streak to rest in 2021 past the Covid-19 pandemic, Peter felt the urge to explore a more melodic side to his music. Growing up with bands such as Journey, Bryan Adams Thin Lizzy etc., he felt the time was right to expand his musical frames and leave the traditional heavy metal behind for now.

In September 2021 Peter reached out to long time friend and musical partner Thomas ”Plec” Johansson. The first recording session took place in November 2021 in Crehate Studios Gothenburg Sweden.

Two tracks, "Hero" and "Still Believe" was recorded. Studio owner and drummer Oscar Nilsson (Engel, Hank Von Helvete) handled the drums and Plec the production and guitars. Peter did the bass and the lead vocals (and the backing vocals together with Plec).

In March 2022 three additional songs ("Alive", "Angel Of Mercy" and "Are You The One") was recorded with the same people in the same studio. Keyboards was added by Victor Olson (Gathering Of Kings, Saffire).

Peter Roxx will hit the studio again in August 2023 to record five more songs.

(Photo - Tallee Savage)