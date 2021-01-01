PETER TÄGTGREN Reveals New PAIN Music Is Slated For February; New HYPOCRISY Album To Be Released This Summer

Pain / Hypocrisy mastermind / frontman Peter Tägtgren capped off 2020 with the following message, offering some hints as to what he has in store for 2021:

"Happy new year everyone! It’s been a different year for sure; a lot of people lost their jobs or lost close ones. To be honest, it’s been a shit year; only pharmacies and politicians had a good year, working people got buried up to our necks or broke it.

My next year will start of with release of a couple of new songs from Pain (February) and Hypocrisy beginning of summer, new project album somewhere in between. Stay safe and see you soon."

It was recently announced that Tägtgren and Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann have decided to end their collaboration on Lindemann. According to the statement announcing Lindemann's parting of ways, a live DVD of their show in Moscow 2020, which will be released in spring 2021. Till Lindemann will be active under the name Lindemann within a new set-up in the future.

Tägtgren launched Hypocrisy in 1991 and has released 12 albums. The band's latest album, End Of Disclosure, was released in 2013 via Nuclear Blast. Pain, which started out as Tägtgren's industrial hobby project in 1997, has released six albums, the latest one being Coming Home from 2016.