PHIL ANSELMO - "The First Thing That Attracted Me To MOTÖRHEAD Was LEMMY KILMISTER, And The Sound Of His Voice"; Video

"The final instalment in our Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead saga involves a bevy of heavy metal all-stars putting the final touches upon the 'Ace of Spades' and sealing the deal with snake bite vocals that send a shiver down your spine. None other than Pantera’s Phil Anselmo kicks us off with his deep, dark Southern molasses crooning. The torch then gets passed in this hellish duet to Dwid Hellion, the grizzly, howling voice of legendary Cleveland hardcore band, Integrity. Both singers on this track give their whole heart to this recording and each artist's candidness comes through in the studio and in sharing their Motörhead stories. Together, these singers found kinship in paying tribute to the life of Lemmy Kilmister. In doing so, they keep the flame of rock and roll burning bright forever.

As long as Psycho Waxx exists, we will do our part to keep the legacy of Lemmy Kilmister alive. The first order in this business is announcing Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead Volume 2, the next collection of tributes to Motörhead by artists performing at Psycho Las Vegas 2022. Pre-order a luscious "Heartbreaker" 2LP set now at PsychoWaxx.com and as a thank you for supporting our church of Motörhead, these first pre-orders will include a commemorative "Waxxy" character patch and a limited edition art print.

Löve Me Förever: A Tribute to Motörhead Volume One is now available on all digital streaming platforms.