PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Release Live In The North Album + "Bite My Tongue" Live Video

Premiere Welsh rock outfit, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, have today released a brand new live album, titled Live In The North. The band have also released a live video for their single, "Bite My Tongue", with footage taken from the same tour.

Listen to Live In The North on streaming services and purchase digitally here. Watch the video below.

Recorded in 2021 during a particularly intense show at The Independent in Sunderland, UK, Live In The North is the first recording to feature the band's new vocalist Joel Peters. It serves as a document of their live expertise ahead of their upcoming UK tour supporting Black Star Riders and Michael Monroe.

Phil Campbell comments "Get a load of this folks, it’ll blow your speakers! We are happy to release our first ever full length live album! We really wanted something to showcase our new vocalist Joel and our raw live sound to the rest of the world and we had the opportunity to record the set at a packed out, off the beaten track venue in the north of England during the winter of 2021."

UK tour dates:

February

13 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

15 - Norwich, England - UEA

16 - Ipswich, England - Corn Exchange

17 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

18 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’s Steel Mill

19 - Leeds, England - O2 Academy

21 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

22 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

24 - Newcastle, England - O2 City Hall

25 - London, England - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Lineup:

Phil Campbell - Guitar

Todd Campbell - Guitar

Tyla Campbell - Bass

Dane Campbell - Drums

Joel Peters - Vocals