PHIL CAMPBELL Remembers Late MOTÖRHEAD Bandmate LEMMY Ahead Of Bloodstock Festival - "He Was A Great Man... A True Pioneer"

Ahead of this weekend's Bloodstock Open Air (August 8 - 11 at Caton Park, Derbyshire, UK), which will feature a re-creation of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy’s dressing room, as well as a a special "Lemmy Forever" ceremony with festival management and the band’s Phil Campbell, Campbell spoke with Sky News to remember his fallen bandmate. Watch the video here.

Bloodstock organizers recently issued the following update...

Calling all Motörhead fans and metalheads! Don’t miss visiting the re-creation of Lemmy’s dressing room at Bloodstock, where you’ll not only be able to pay your respects at the specially-created bust containing Lemmy’s ashes, but see a whole host of genuine personal items including his iconic hat, boots, bass guitar, and hand-drawn pictures, as well as handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and a never-seen-before selection of his personal photos.

The bust will be unveiled on the main stage at 6:15pm on Friday (after Hatebreed) in a special "Lemmy Forever" ceremony with festival management and the band’s Phil Campbell, before being placed in Lemmy’s dressing room, which adjoins the Rock & Metal Gallery (next to the signing tent). The gallery will close temporarily for the ceremony, and reopen shortly afterwards - then including Lemmy’s dressing room which will not be viewable prior to this.

While you’re waiting on Friday though, there will be some additional Motörhead memorabilia viewable as part of the wider gallery exhibits, and you definitely won’t be able to miss the magnificent Motörhead bomber, which will be prominently displayed in the main arena near the entrance from the Midgard campsite. Listen out for the unmistakable Motörhead siren, which will sound to mark the opening and closing of Bloodstock this year.

Other gallery exhibitors this year include Mark Wilkinson, who will have six images on display including an exclusive Judas Priest piece, Paul Cutting with an array of stunning, bespoke guitars including one inspired by Amon Amarth, and the mighty Krusher - you never know what memorabilia he’ll dig out. There are also two 8m walls of incredible rock photography through the years from acclaimed photographers Paul Harries and the much-missed Ashley Maile (perhaps order a print or two to adorn your own walls), plus a wide range of art from Travis Smith, to include some legendary album covers from the likes of Megadeth and Opeth amongst others.

Row, row, row your (Viking) boat… who’s merrily looking forward to Amon Amarth’s rampaging headline set on Sunday at Bloodstock? We hear the band are looking to set a record for the biggest Viking row ever during their performance of the aptly named “Put Your Back Into The Oar.” It sounds like this. By Odin, get practising!

If the giddy heights of all the glorious metal on offer isn’t making you dizzy, then perhaps a swift turn on the Dodgems or the Waltzer fairground ride will be just the ticket. Perhaps get your friend to hold your pint during though, eh?

Speaking of pints… Bloodstock is pleased to confirm beer prices have been held at last year’s £6 a pint (excluding some stronger beers/ciders). While there are many options on offer, please drink responsibly! Some of the options include dedicated bars by Timothy Taylor with Hopical Storm & Landlord, Oakham Brewery (Citra & Citra T90 - Citra widely available, with a wider cask & craft range on their own bar), Guinness, Red Bull, and Captain Morgan rum (all pirates head here for your cocktails), plus the rock n roll Jack Daniels truck, and if you’re in the Serpents Lair, look out for Amon Amarth beer (amongst all the other fine beverages on offer)! Camping headbangers should be on the lookout for a special bar with Malevolence beer by Northern Monk. Red wine fan? You’ll be able to buy Iron Maiden’s Darkest Red Wine by the glass across the bars. Want some at home too? You can pre-order by the bottle or case for home delivery. Enter code BOA666 to get 6.66% discount and look out for other multi-buy offers.

You’ll also find available a great range of spirits, Weston’s Cider (Stowford & Stowford Dark Fruits), award-winning Nohrlund organic cocktails (on draught in Lemmy’s, VIP, and the Sophie stage bars), Cameron’s Road Crew & Overkill, Coors (Prahva & Madri), plus loads of different guest cask and craft beers or ciders dotted around the festival.

For folks wishing to skip or reduce the booze, you’ll find plenty of options too - including non or low alcohol beers like Holy Faith from Northern Monk (0.5%) and Bitburger Zero, but also Guinness Zero, or even Mango Cider Zero - make your way to the Lemmy’s, Guinness, VIP, and Sophie Lancaster stage bars in particular.

There are a grand total of 18 bars on site, not least the real cider bar and the 4-pinter bar (located at the end of Lemmy’s Bar, selling - you guessed it - 4 pint containers (this seems to be a popular choice with mango cider fans).

There’s also free drinking water at designated water points in the campsites and main arena, so remember to bring a refillable non-glass bottle with you and stay hydrated! If you missed previous info on the wide range of food available on site (including vegan & gluten-free), click here for some of the options.

For any essentials you’ve forgotten, there’s a supermarket in the Midgard campsite (and a small shop in the main arena) plus Fat Frank’s Camping Store, where for cheaps you can also get your air bed inflated for a comfier night’s sleep.

