PHIL COLLINS' Ex-Wife Auctioning Off His Gold Records For $100; Includes ROBERT PLANT's The Principle Of Moments

Phil Collins’ ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, is selling off the singer’s gold records and awards for a song, reports Page Six.

Cevey - who has been going through a long series of bitter legal proceedings with the pop icon over his multimillion-dollar Miami manse - is auctioning off a number of items that no longer “spark joy” - including Collins’ gold records for just $100.

Last year the 69-year-old “Sussudio” singer sued to evict Cevey and her current husband, Thomas Bates, from the property. In October, Cevey agreed to leave the $40 million house by January 21 per a partial settlement. Now that Cevey has moved out, she’s put a number of items up for auction with Kodner Galleries.

A gold record of Robert Plant’s The Principle Of Moments, which was presented to Collins because it was released by his label, Es Paranza, is currently going for a mere $100. A lot containing “Assorted Phil Collins Awards” is also at $100.

