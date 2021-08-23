PHIL LYNOTT - Monument In Honour Of Late THIN LIZZY Legend Unveiled; Photos

A monument erected in honour of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott was unveiled in his hometown on what would have been his 72nd birthday, August 20.

The sculpture is located in West Bromwich Town Centre, where the musician was born and spent some time before moving to Dublin as a youngster. The ground level monument, which is six feet tall, was designed by Luke Perry, a local sculptor who has worked on several public monuments in the area.



