PHIL X & THE DRILLS To Perform Live With Special Guests At Kickoff Event For Lindy-Lu’s Kitchen

Phil X (Bon Jovi), will be joined by a killer line-up of performers live on stage for the launch Lindy Lu’s Kitchen, a catering company that exceeds all of your food expectations.

This epic event will be on Sunday, April 28 from 5-9 PM in North Hollywood, California. Phil X & The Drills will be serving up hot and exciting rock ‘n’ roll and will be joined by Special Guests.

Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses, Solo Artist), Jason Scheff (Chicago, Elton John), Jeremy Spencer (Five Finger Death Punch, Semirotted), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, DIO), Gary Novak (Allan Holdsworth, Alanis Morrisette), dUg Pinnick (Kings X) and Tosh the Drummer (Filter, Fall Out Boy) are among the rockers that will take the stage, plus many more to be announced. Also in attendance, Greg Grunberg (Star Wars, Heroes) and Hal Sparks (Talk Soup, Lab Rats).

This event is to support Lindy Lu’s Kitchen, food that brings people together. Lindy is a self-taught chef with a lifetime of experience in the kitchen. Her love of cooking is reflected in every bite of her delicious food. From Hero Drops to family gatherings to celebrity events to children’s parties to holiday celebrations, Lindy Lu’s is an extraordinary culinary experience.

General Admission, VIP Packages and Deluxe Packages are available for purchase. Location available upon ticket purchase. Head to eventbrite for tickets.

Check IG: @lindyluskitchen for more announcements of upcoming special guests.