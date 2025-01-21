PHIL X & THE DRILLS To Release POW! Right In The Kisser Album In March; All-Star Drum Lineup Includes TOMMY LEE, RAY LUZIER, TICO TORRES; Visualizer Posted For New Single "Moving To California"

Phil X & The Drills are back and ready to blow minds with their electrifying new album, POW! Right In The Kisser, set for release via Frontiers Music Srl on March 28. Known for their unique fusion of punk, classic, and modern rock infused with guitar virtuosity, Phil X & The Drills have carved out a distinctive spot in the rock world - and they’re kicking it into high gear with this upcoming release.

To celebrate this announcement, the band shares the album's second single, "Moving To California", following up "Don't Wake Up Dead", alongside a new visualizer available to view below. The track features Jeremy Spencer on drums.

On the new single, Phil X comments: "'Moving To California" was always a dream of mine when I was a young guitar player going up in Toronto, Canada. From a distance, it always seemed like the place to be. When I moved there in '97, a lot of the ROCK glamor was gone, but I stayed and stuck to my goals. The song is a reflection of my story & other stories I had heard along the way."

The band - featuring guitar hero Phil X (Bon Jovi) on lead vocals and guitar and Daniel Spree on bass and backing vocals - is pulling out all the stops on POW! Right In The Kisser, with an all-star lineup of guest drummers including Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Ray Luzier (Korn), and Tico Torres (Bon Jovi), among others.

About the album, Phil X shared: "POW! Right In The Kisser was a good 10 years in the making. 'Battleship' was tracked in 2014. I just kept writing & we'd record & then kept the whole 'different drummer on every song' thing going. It became a very special collection of songs & vibes. It's very exciting for me to share something like that with the world."

The journey of Phil X & The Drills is one of relentless passion and perseverance. From their early days stirring up the Hollywood rock scene in 2003, to their breakout EP Kick Your Ass in 17 Minutes (2009), the band has always kept fans hooked with their high-energy sound and jaw-dropping performances. As Phil X became a YouTube sensation through his work demoing vintage guitars for Fretted Americana, the band’s visibility skyrocketed, eventually evolving into the powerhouse known as Phil X & The Drills.

Over the years, the band has worked with an incredible roster of guest drummers, including Josh Freese ( Sting, Foo Fighters), Abe Laboriel Jr. (Paul McCartney), and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), among others. Their most recent release, Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 1, showcased the band’s knack for pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable rock tracks.

In 2024, Phil X & The Drills hit a new career milestone, opening for Mötley Crüe at Summerfest in Springfield, IL, where their performance left 10,000 fans and industry professionals in awe. Now, with POW! Right In The Kisser, they’re set to take the next big step in their musical journey.

Pre-order POW! Right In The Kisser here.

POW! Right In The Kisser tracklisting:

"Don't Wake Up Dead" (Drums: Ray Luzier)

"Fake the Day Away" (Drums: Tommy Lee)

"Heal" (Drums: Brent Fitz)

"Find a Way" (Drums: Tico Torres)

"Moving to California" (Drums: Jeremy Spencer)

"You Sunk My Battleship" (Drums; Brian Tichy)

"Seemed Like a Good Idea" (Drums: Tosh Peterson)

"Broken Arrow" (Drums: Liberty Devitto)

"I Love You on Her Lips" (Drums: Gary Novak)

"Feel Better" (Drums: Ryan Macmillan)

"Way Gone (Beam Me Up, Scotty)" (Drums: Kenny Aronoff)

"Don't Wake Up Dead" lyric video:

Phil X & The Drills lineup:

Phil X - Lead Vocals & Guitars

Daniel Spree - Bass & Background Vocals

Brent Fitz - Drums & Background Vocals