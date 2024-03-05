Philadelphia Flyers Ready To Rock Wells Fargo Center With GRATEFUL DEAD And PEARL JAM Nights

Wells Fargo Center is set to rock this March as the Philadelphia Flyers host two special nights themed around two of the most iconic bands to ever perform in Philadelphia: The Grateful Dead and Pearl Jam.

The back-to-back Flyers home games will feature special experiences, such as pregame concerts by renowned cover bands and one-of-a-kind co-branded T-shirts. Fans interested in these special experiences must purchase tickets through the special ticket package link here. Full details for each night can be found below.

Tuesday, March 12: Grateful Dead Night (Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.)

After first appearing in Philadelphia on April 26, 1968, The Grateful Dead continued its long, strange trip in Philadelphia with a record-setting 53 appearances at the Spectrum. On March12, the Philadelphia Flyers will honor this special connection by hosting the third annual Flyers x Grateful Dead Night.

Every ticket purchased through this special ticket package link includes a commemorative Flyers x Grateful Dead T-shirt and entrance to a pregame concert by Splintered Sunlight beginning at 5 PM.

Thursday, March 14: Pearl Jam Night (Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m.)

Since their first performance in Philly in 1991, Pearl Jam has enjoyed a special relationship with the city. They closed the Spectrum with an iconic four-night run, had 10 sold-out shows in South Philadelphia, and played its most iconic show, the “Ten Show,” on April 29, 2016 at Wells Fargo Center. Pearl Jam will make its return to the City of Brotherly Love this September when it plays two shows at the Wells Fargo Center on September 7 and 9. Pearl Jam's Ten Club and the Flyers invite fans for an iconic night of all things Pearl Jam while cheering on the Flyers for the second annual Flyers x Pearl Jam Night.

Every ticket purchased through this special ticket package link includes a commemorative Flyers x Pearl Jam T-shirt and access to the pregame tribute band performance by the Ledbetters. A portion of the ticket proceeds will support Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation. All fans in attendance will be able to take a photo with the Pearl Jam sellouts banner located on the Main Concourse.

