Philly Rockers MONTECARLO To Release "Drink Me Heavy" Single This Friday

MonteCarlo, the Philly rockers who have been rocking everyone’s summer with their leadoff single, “Poison In Your Head”, off the soon to be released Synthetic World EP, are about to drop the next single, “Drink Me Heavy”, this Friday, July 28.

“Poison In Your Head”, which has close to 12,000 streams on Spotify and over 1,000 plays of the official video, has readied the world for “Drink Me Heavy”, which lead singer and co-writer Albert Lepore, explains, “The story is about someone trying to be YOU, so it’s pretty much saying, don’t worry about me, you do you and stay out of my way.”

Watch a preview below:



Check out the official video for “Poison In Your Head”: