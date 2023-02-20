PHLEBOTOMIZED Announces New Album Clouds Of Confusion

Dutch progressive death metal legends Phlebotomized and Hammerheart Records have announced the new album Clouds Of Confusion. The artwork is done by Andrey Khrisanenkov from Armaada Art and the album is recorded at Soundlodge Studio by Jörg Uken and Bartok Industries by Rob op `t Veld.

Clouds Of Confusion is set for a release on CD, LP and digital on May 26.

Hammerheart Records states:

“If you are a death metal fan that still craves for the ‘90s, you need Clouds Of Confusion. It does not get better than this if you love what Phlebotomized did in the past. If you need to bang your head check out Clouds Of Confusion for some real old school death metal. For those of you who need not mindlessly bang their head, who can allow things like atmosphere and intelligence to occasionally enter into your realm, you will really appreciate this just as well.

“But still, we would not justify what Phlebotomized delivers on this great album, because there is so much more to hear and discover. Something that is rare these days, an album that grows, an album that reveals something new with each spin. Perhaps it is again an album ahead of its time, although it is definitely looking back in time just as well.”