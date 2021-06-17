Photographer MARK WEISS Re-Enacts His Infamous 1988 Hit Parader Cover Of GEORGE LYNCH And DON DOKKEN - "Still At Each Other's Throats?"

Highlights from Live United Live Music Festival in Sunbury, PA on June 5th and 6th have just surfaced. Photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss re-enacts his infamous 1988 Hit Parader cover of George Lynch and Don Dokken - "Still At Each Other's Throats?" Weiss also brings you live and backstage with Jack Russell, Lita Ford, Warrant, Winger, Eric Martin, Firehouse and Dokken.

"I haven’t seen Don and George together in quite some time," begins Weiss. "I was in touch with both throughout the decades and often we joked about the infamous waiter album cover shoot for Under Lock & Key that we all loved to hate."

"George was on stage (at Live United Live Music Festival) as soon as I got to the show," continues Weiss. "Dokken was the headliner performing with Jon Levinson on guitar and then at the end of the show, George would come out for a few songs. George did a killer set as he opened up the show."

"I had mentioned to Don a few weeks earlier about my idea about re-enacting the shoot we did for the Hit Parader magazine cover in 1988 titled, "At Feud's End." They were always fighting, or should I say disagreeing, and they were public about it; it got their creative juices flowing. The record company thought it would help sell some records if they made it more public with a tongue in cheek fun photo shoot and that’s what we did — I got toy guns and put them back to back. Three decades later at the Live United Live Music Festival on June 5th and 6th I re-enacted the shoot – I picked up some pirate swords at a local party shop and I came up with "Still At Each Other’s Throats?" as the new headliner for my new magazine, The Decade That Rocked. Don agreed to do the shoot but he said I would need to ask George. I then went into George’s trailer and told him my idea. He looked at me like I was nuts, but smirked and said if Don does it he will."

Make sure to check out Mark Weiss’ book The Decade That Rocked here and order your personalized copy.