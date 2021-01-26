Photographer MARK WEISS Remembers EDDIE VAN HALEN On What Would Have Been His 66th Birthday

Rock Scene Auctions remembers Eddie Van Halen: January 26, 1955, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 6, 2020, Santa Monica, California.

"One of my first assignments for Circus magazine was Van Halen at Convention Hall the summer of 1979," begins legendary photographer Mark Weiss. "The album Van Halen II had come out in March and they were selling out theaters. I went to the show early to check out their soundcheck. I got my photo pass and went in. The band was on stage and I was blown away. It was the first time I had seen them live. After they finished soundcheck I waited a few minutes then went backstage. There wasn't any security there yet so no one stopped me. All I had was a photo pass. I went up a flight of stairs and there was Michael (Anthony) and Eddie (Van Halen) hanging out having a beer and a smoke. I introduced myself and showed them my Steven Tyler centerfold in Circus that I had taken last summer. They seemed impressed that I asked if I could take some photos - Eddie just smiled. I took that as a yes and started snapping away."

Today, January 26th, Eddie Van Halen would have turned 66 years old.

(Photos by Mark Weiss)