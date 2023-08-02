Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS To Hold Book Signing At Kingston Pop Museum Closing Reception

Acclaimed rock photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss' will appear at the closing reception of his "The Decade That Rocked Exhibition" on on August 5, 2023 from 2 PM – 6 PM at the Kingston Pop Museum, located at 672 Broadway in Kingston, NY. Admission is FREE.

In the video below, Mark Weiss and the owner of Kingston Pop Museum, John Stavros, take you for a sneak peek of the closing reception:

For more information contact Kingston Pop Museum at (458) 481-5638 or visit kingstonpopmuseum.com.

Mark "Weissguy" Weiss is a world-renowned photographer who became synonymous with the 1980s, an era of musical excess characterized by spandex, makeup, big hair, and guitar-driven rock & roll. His photography documented the biggest bands of the time, including legends such as Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, Motley Crüe, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, KISS, and many others who defined the era with their sound and image.

The Decade That Rocked serves as both a memoir and a portfolio, featuring onstage and backstage moments as well as previously unseen images from historic concerts, tours, and multiplatinum album covers. Mark's photography helped redefine how rock and metal music are viewed, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.