Photographer NEIL ZLOZOWER Shares EDDIE VAN HALEN Stories In New Episode Of Gibson TV's "Through The Lens"; Video

Gibson TV introduces the latest episode in their Through The Lens series with the following:

From the moment he first heard “Running With The Devil” in an office building in Los Angeles, renowned rock photographer Neil Zlozower was sold. He knew he had to photograph Van Halen, and from 1978 through 1997, that’s exactly what he did. From live performances and music video shoots to studio recording sessions, Neil was there.

Jump in and watch the latest Episode of Gibson TV’s Through The Lens and get an intimate view of Van Halen through Neil’s extensive portfolio of rarely-seen images of the band and long-lost photos of Eddie Van Halen. Learn what it was like working with one of the most iconic bands to ever grace a stage, how Neil “Zloz” Zlozower kicked back against a record label exec’s wishes to change the image of Van Halen and get a backstage, behind the curtain look into the musical life of one of the greatest guitar players of all time - Eddie Van Halen.