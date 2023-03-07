PIERCE THE VEIL And THE USED Announce North American Co-Headline Tour

Today, rock icons Pierce The Veil (pictured above) and The Used announced that they will be hitting the road this summer on The Creative Control Tour. The co-headliner kicks off on May 23 in Austin, TX, making stops across the US and Canada in Tampa, Toronto, Baltimore, New York, Grand Rapids, Irvine, and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ on July 2nd with support from Don Broco, Deathbyromy (5/23 – 6/10), and girlfriends (6/12 – 7/1).

"We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil. We've been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there! Love, Bert." - The Used

"Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album The Jaws Of Life is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It’s going to be unlike any other tour we’ve done and we can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support. Love, PTV." - Pierce The Veil

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and presale (details below) beginning today, Tuesday, March 7. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale begins on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM, local time at livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of The Creative Control Tour. Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets now, through Thursday, March 9 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

Tour dates:

May

23 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park ^+

24 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore Harrah's New Orleans ^+

26 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa ^+

27 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^+

28 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^+

30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy ^+

31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^+

June

2 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach ^+

3 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion ^+

6 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^+

7 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre ^+

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann ^+

10 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena ^+

12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage ^#

13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^#

15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center ^#

16 - Moon Twp, PA - UPMC Events Center ^#

17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center ^#

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^#

21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^#

22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^#

24 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park *^#

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (Outdoors) ^#

29 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort ^#

July

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre ^#

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^#

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ With Don Broco

+ With Deathbyromy

# With girlfriends