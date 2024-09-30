PIG DESTROYER Announce Terrifyer 20th Anniversary Reissue; Band Share Previously Unreleased “Untitled” Digital Single

Pig Destroyer have announced the 20th anniversary reissue of their landmark third full-length album, Terrifyer.

Terrifyer is now available as an immense, limited edition 4LP box set. The deluxe reissue, strictly limited to 500 copies, features expanded packaging + artwork from original album artist Cris Crude (pageninetynine, Planes Mistaken for Stars, Portayal of Guilt) liner notes from the band, and newly remastered audio of both Terrifyer & Natasha, plus 20 unreleased demo and bonus tracks.

Today, the band shares the previously unreleased digital song, “Untitled”. Listen below, and pre-save & pre-order Terrifyer here.

Relapse.com pre-orders are out November 15 on DLX 4LP/2LP/2CD and available here.

J.R. Hayes comments: "We crammed just about everything we could find in this box set. How much more Terrifyer could it be? None more Terrifyer."

Scott Hull adds: “We’re stoked to be given the chance to dig up all the extra material related to Terrifyer for this release. It captures a time when we reeled in all the ideas we could and threw them in the boat. We hope you enjoy seeing inside the process. “

On Terrifyer, Pig Destroyer’s frighteningly compelling mix of metal, grind, thrash and punk rock seethes with an intensity that will unnerve the unprepared. Pig Destroyer's deranged, vicious attack envelops the listener in a cocoon of grisly nihilism. Natasha, originally released in 5.1 surround sound, as a supplement to Terrifyer, is a 35+ minute track of slow-motion, punishing Doom/Sludge and ambient noise inspired by early Melvins and Godflesh.

Tracklisting:

"Intro" (2024 Remaster)

"Pretty in Casts" (2024 Remaster)

"Boy Constrictor" (2024 Remaster)

"Scarlet Hourglass" (2024 Remaster)

"Thumbsucker" (2024 Remaster)

"Gravedancer" (2024 Remaster)

"Lost Cause" (2024 Remaster)

"Sourheart" (2024 Remaster)

"Towering Flesh" (2024 Remaster)

"Song of Filth" (2024 Remaster)

"Verminess" (2024 Remaster)

"Torture Ballad" (2024 Remaster)

"Restraining Order Blues" (2024 Remaster)

"Downpour Girl" (2024 Remaster)

"Soft Assassin" (2024 Remaster)

"Dead Carnations" (2024 Remaster)

"Crippled Horses" (2024 Remaster)

"The Gentleman" (2024 Remaster)

"Crawl of Time" (2024 Remaster)

"Terrifyer" (2024 Remaster)

"Natasha" (2024 Remaster)

"Pretty In Casts" (Demo)

"Boy Constrictor" (Demo)

"Scarlet Hourglass" (Demo)

"Thumbsucker" (Demo)

"Gravedancer" (Demo)

"Lost Cause" (Demo)

"Sourtheart" (Demo)

"Towering Flesh" (Demo)

"Song of Filth" (Demo)

"Verminess" (Demo)

"Torture Ballad" (Demo)

"Restraining Order Blues" (Demo)

"Carrion Fairy" (Demo)

"Downpour Girl" (Demo)

"Soft Assassin" (Demo)

"Dead Carnations" (Demo)

"Crippled Horses" (Demo)

"The Gentleman" (Demo)

"Crawl of Time" (Demo)

"Terrifyer" (Demo)

"Dress In Gasoline"

"The Cutting Room"

"Blurface"

"DoomSpell"

"Untitled"

"Claude" (Melvins Cover)

