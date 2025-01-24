PINK FLOYD Classic Gets Reggae Treatment From DUKES OF ROOTS; Lyric Video

Talented reggae band, Dukes Of Roots, has released a fresh and vibrant rendition of the popular classic rock song "Money", originally performed by the iconic band, Pink Floyd.

This exciting new interpretation infuses the classic track with reggae rhythms and a laid-back vibe, breathing new life into the familiar lyrics that critique the pursuit of wealth.

Fans of both reggae and Pink Floyd will experience an innovative take on a timeless classic, showcasing Dukes Of Roots' unique sound and musical artistry. This release resonates with a diverse audience, and can be found on all online platforms.

Stream/download the track here, and watch the official lyric video below: