PINK FLOYD Raise Over $600k For Ukrainian Charities With "Hey, Hey, Rise Up" Single

Earlier this year, Pink Floyd released "Hey Hey Rise Up" - their first newly created music since 1994’s The Division Bell - in support of the people of Ukraine. It sees David Gilmour and Nick Mason joined by long time Pink Floyd bass player Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards, all accompanying an extraordinary vocal by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Ukrainian band Boombox.

A message from Pink Floyd: "Pink Floyd would like to thank everyone who has supported 'Hey, Hey, Rise Up'. The single, recorded on March 30th with Андрій Хливнюк of the Ukrainian band Бумбокс, has so far raised over £450,000 to help alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

David Gilmour and Nick Mason have made this up to £500,000 (approx. $602,000 US) which will be distributed to the following humanitarian charities: Hospitallers (Медичний Добровольчий Батальйон Госпітальєри • Hospitallers Paramedics), The Kharkiv and Przemyśl Project, Vostok SOS (Восток SOS), Kyiv Volunteer (Київ Волонтерський) and Livyj Bereh.

Let’s see what else we can do this winter. There are links and information at pinkfloyd.com/news/ and it would be great if you feel able to contribute to any of these charities directly.

You can also stream / buy Hey Hey, Rise Up and purchase merchandise via linktr.ee/pinkfloyd."