PINK FLOYD's "Their Mortal Remains" Exhibition Coming To America For The First Time Ever; Video Trailer

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains has announced its next stop: Los Angeles, California. This will mark the first time the exhibition will be open in America. The location will be the historical landmark Vogue Theatre at 6675 Hollywood Boulevard, which is transforming into the Vogue Multicultural Museum, and will host several world-renowned travelling exhibitions, beginning with Their Mortal Remains.

The exhibition will open in 2021, with more information to be released in the new year. Fans are encouraged to join the email list at vmmla.com to be the first to know about exclusive early access to ticket pre-sales when they become available.