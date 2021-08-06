PISSING RAZORS To Release Eulogy Death March Album In September; First Details Revealed

West Texas metal outfit, Pissing Razors, has released the first details for their forthcoming seventh studio effort, Eulogy Death March, set for release in mid-September.

Guitarist Mat Lynch describes the group’s latest effort as “brutally raw and tastefully ferocious”, and sees a return to the group’s signature punk infused heavy groove with co-founder Eddy Garcia (ex-Overkill) on drums and original vocalist Joe Rodriguez. The band welcomes back Sterling Winfield (Pantera, Hellyeah) as mix/master engineer.

The album track listing features, among other standouts, a cover of Nailbomb’s “Wasting Away” with guest vocals from Skinlab frontman Steev Esquivel.

The band will debut the album at their CD release party on Friday, October 1, at Ricky D’s in El Paso, Texas. Live concert footage will be filmed for a future video.

Pissing Razors is an American groove-based heavy metal band formed in 1994 in El Paso, Texas. The sole purpose was and still is to incite a musical tone loud and aggressive in ferocity and heavy in punk and metal elements. Their first CD was an independent release, followed by their first official album, Pissing Razors, produced by Andy Sneap. Five more CDs followed with touring that saw two stints in Europe. With their seventh album, Eulogy Death March getting ready for release, the band hopes to tour, depending on the ongoing Covid situation.