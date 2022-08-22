PISTOLS AT DAWN Release Video For "Under The Surface"

Atlanta-based rock group Pistols At Dawn dropped their debut full-length album, Ascension, last Friday, August 19 and are excited to share that they’ll be bringing their music to audiences across the U.S. next spring supporting Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH. The 2023 tour will kick off on March 10 in Quapaw, OK and see the band head west, ending March 31 in Reno, NV. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 26 at 10am (local). See a full list of upcoming shows below.

Pistols At Dawn have further celebrated the album’s release by issuing a visually intense music video for the anthemic single, “Under The Surface”, which shows a breakdown brought on by the monotony of a stereotypical “9-5 office job.” It was inspired by cult classic films including Office Space, Fight Club and Joe vs. The Volcano.

Ascension delivers hard-hitting hooks, magnetic melodies and intricate instrumentation with old school arena-size ambition, and was recorded by Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Sylvia Massy (Tool, System Of A Down) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Rob Halford).

Tracklisting:

"Under The Surface"

"Fly"

"Keep Me Guessing"

"For You"

"The Truth"

"Gravity"

"Get Away"

"Dictator"

Catch Pistols At Dawn on tour with Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH in 2023:

March

10 - Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort

11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

14 - Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

15 - Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

17 - Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

18 - Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

20 - Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

21 - Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

23 - Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

28 - Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

29 - Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

31 - Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

(Photo - Michael Mueller/ M3 Creative)