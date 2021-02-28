PITCH BLACK PROCESS Re-Issue 2013 Album Hand Of God?, Reveal New Lyric Visualizer "Deceiver"

Turkish metallers Pitch Black Process, formerly known as Affliction, have re-issued their Hand Of God? album which was originally released in 2013. The album was recorded and co-produced by Daniel Bergstrand at Dugout Productions, Sweden. Furthermore the band has revealed a new lyric visualizer for "Deceiver", taken from Hand Of God?. "Deceiver" features Swedish songwriter / guitarist Niclas Engelin (In Flames, Engel, Gardenian).

Recently, Pitch Black Process released the official video "Heroes Of 2020" (Feat. Cengiz Tural), in case you missed it, watch it now:

