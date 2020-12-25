PITCH BLACK PROCESS Release New Single / Video "Heroes Of 2020"

Pitch Black Process, formerly known as Affliction, has released "Heroes Of 2020", which is dedicated to the heroes of this era. The song was recorded and produced by Pitch Black Process at Studyo Frekans in Turkey and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Obey Mastering in Sweden. Cengiz Tural, one of the most talented, influential and versatile drummers of Turkey joined Pitch Black Process for the song.

The band has issued the following statement:

"Words which started to pour out onto paper during the heavy days of lockdown, turned out to be 'Heroes Of 2020' with online meetings, under the circumstances this era dictates. We wanted to share the song which we were able to record in the studio a few weeks ago, before 2020 ends. We would like to thank Cengiz Tural who put his soul into the song with great drum partitions!”

Check out the official video below.

