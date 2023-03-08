POH HOCK – Prog Metal Act Drops “I Don’t” Single

Progressive metal outfit Poh Hock has released another single from the band’s upcoming sophomore EP, Gallimaufry, due for release on March 31.

Fans can hear the track, “I Don’t”, which is out today on major streaming platforms.

Speaking about the new single, Poh Hock (guitar) shares:

"‘I Don't’ is a bluesy song based on two musical themes that happen throughout. I wanted to write something simple and repetitive while sprinkling in layers of different sounds to add variety to each section, while the core of the part remained the same. I experimented with the slide guitar and thought that it fit really well with the bluesy vibe of the song and saved the shreds for the end.”

If you are looking for innovative, complex, moving music then look no further than the works of Poh Hock Kee. Best known as lead guitarist of metal bands Native Construct and, presently, Replacire, in 2019 he dropped the solo ĀTMA EP, showing a whole new side of his musical self.

Now, he returns with Gallimaufry, which explores even more avenues than past projects. “The dictionary definition for this word is ‘a confused jumble or medley of things’.”

This title perfectly represents this EP, which is a collection of random styles put together. It is less guitar-centric and more focused on songwriting - blending jazz, prog, classic rock, soul and even disco, amongst other flavors.