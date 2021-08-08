POISON "Aren't Trying To Recreate Our Glory Days"

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett is celebrating his 60th birthday today, August 8th, and he posted the following message on social media:

"I woke up this morning not feeling any different than yesterday morning, but, one key thing was different… I hit… THAT age! 'That age' is what has been officially called, 'Old Age'. Or is it official?

See, I have haven’t noticed getting older. Not really. It’s a slow process, but suddenly, bam! You are at 'THAT age!' I felt this at 50. I was at Sturgis, Def Leppard was playing and I said to Phil Collen, 'Wow, I’m hitting 50 tomorrow!' He said, 'It’s good! In fact, it’s great!' I didn’t feel any different the next morning that day either. Age is a sneaky one.

My body has endured some stuff. I mean, really! I take care of myself, but there is collateral damage from beating cancer. Key word here, 'beat.' I’m proud of that. I am here for my family and of course, my fans.

Living for me these days isn’t all about recreating the glory days of Poison. Poison is just fine and we do a bang up job when we play. I think that’s true because we aren’t trying to recreate our glory days, we are just playing the songs that we wrote at a time when people were hungry for it. We still kick ass…. for now. We will know when we don’t and so will you.

Back to me and getting older… Yesterday, I called my 12 year old son and 8 year old daughter. I rode my motorcycle to a Jiu Jitsu class, rolled with a guy half my age and came home and… ok, I napped. However, I can do it. Sure, things aren’t the same. There are a couple of pills that I have to take everyday now. I do get tired in the afternoon. (I get up early too!) My neck is more fragile from radiation 6 years ago and I have to be more careful about getting choked out. When I play drums with intensity (I don’t really know another way), I get sore. I can’t pull off the same clothes. I can’t pretend that I’m a hipster. I need regular check ups and the biggest one is this… I should have been a grandad by now! I started late and sometimes I think it has motivated me to stay young. (Or think that way)

Am I really old? Maybe not quite yet. According to population experts at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIAS) in Austria and Stony Brook University in New York. 60 — even 65 (or, maybe more) — can be considered "middle-aged”. I want to believe them! Don’t you?

I know some people will say old man jokes to me today. Some will tell me that I’m really not old at all. (Usually because they are close to my age). At any rate, yeah, birthdays do beat the alternative. I have two incredible kids and an amazing partner in life who adores them like I do. (Ok, Daddy doesn’t really have any competition! LOL!)

I’ll keep this journey going as long as I can. I want as many of you with me along for the ride as possible. So, stay healthy. Listen to Rock ’N’ Roll. Have sex and realize that the drugs are behind you. We will all be fine.

Happy Birthday to me!"

The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, has been officially postponed until 2022.

A joint statement, issued in May 2021, reads: “To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022. This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!”

See the first 2022 dates below.