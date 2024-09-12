POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT - "I Never Said That BRET MICHAELS Is Cancelling The 2025 Tour; It Didn't Get Booked"

Drummer Rikki Rockett recently revealed Poison is no longer planning to tour in 2025 due to lack of interest from frontman Bret Michaels.

Rockett posted the following social media update: "I keep getting asked multiple times a day, 'Why isn't Poison touring in 2025 now?' Super simple answer, Bret doesn't want to."

Rockett's post came three months after he confirmed the band’s plan to tour in 2025 when he wrote on social media in June, “Poison will be touring in 2025. As usual, there will be no backing tracks. Live, raw and uncut. Warts and all."

Now, he has been followed up with a new message to clarify the situation:

"People, I never said that Bret is cancelling the 2025 tour. It didn't get booked. I said the reason Poison isn't touring in 2025 is because Bret doesn't want to. Doesn't matter what the reason for him is as far as what I said. I'm simply telling you why so that CC, Bobby or myself doesn't get blamed. It isn't dirt. It isn't a fight. Just the facts, ma'am. Surmise what you want from it. You will anyway!

Sorry, but tired of the, 'CC must be back on the sauce' crap. It's not true at all."

Poison last toured in 2022 as part of The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Joan Jett.

(Photo: Mark Weiss)