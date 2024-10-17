POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Joins Forces With Mainline Coffee For "Rockett Roast"
October 17, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Poison drummer, Rikki Rockett, has partnered with Mainline Coffee to release the new "Rockett Roast" Brazilian dark roast coffee.
About "Rockett Roast":
Blast off with Rockett Roast, a bold dark roast crafted in collaboration with Rikki Rockett, legendary drummer from Poison. Inspired by his love for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, this high quality Brazilian bean delivers a powerful punch with each sip, featuring deep, intense flavors and a smooth finish. with a perfect throttle of robust notes and rockstar flair, this coffee fuels your day like the thrust of a live concert. Prepare for lift-off and experience a brew that's both dynamic and exhilarating!
For further details, and to order "Rockett Roast", visit Mainline Coffee.