POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - Demons & Rockets At Devil's Gate Dam

"What does Aleister Crowley, L. Ron Hubbard and Rocketeer, Jack Parsons all have in common?" asks Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, as he introduces his new vlog, which can be seen below. "Devil's Gate Dam! But, is it a really portal to hell? Devils Gate Dam is a favorite place for hikers and joggers, but it holds a very dark past. From the connections between JPL founder, Jack Parsons The Sex-Crazed Father of Modern Rocketry and Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard to the abduction of children and the Ordo Templi Orientis, a religious secret society led by Aleister Crowley. The dark runs deep and it’s time once again, to separate fact from urban legend!"

