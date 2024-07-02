POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - Forbidden Truths Of Cali’s Most Haunted Mental Asylum

July 2, 2024, an hour ago

news rikki rockett poison

"From ghostly apparitions to spine-tingling whispers, this abandoned asylum holds secrets that have terrified locals and paranormal enthusiasts for decades," says Poison drummer Rikki Rockett as he introduces his new Legend Tripping vlog, which can be seen below. 

"In this video, we explore the dark corridors, uncover the tragic stories of former patients, and investigate the paranormal phenomena that have earned Camarillo its eerie reputation."

Check out a couple of Rikki's previous Legend Tripping vlogs:

 



