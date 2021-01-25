POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - The Pastor Of Evil

"Tony Alamo was a street preacher. Susan Alamo was a failed actress. Together they formed the Tony Alamo Christian Church," begins Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, as he introduces his new vlog, which can be seen below. "In the end, Tony was sentenced to 175 years in jail for some of the most insane perversions of humanity that were dressed as Christian values."

