The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but is now rescheduled for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has just uploaded the following video - which shows him unboxing, and talking all about his brand new drum kit that he will be taking out on the road next year.