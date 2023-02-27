POISONBLACK Confirms Escapexstacy 20th Anniversary Shows

Finnish gothic metal band Poisonblack will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Escapexstacy, which was released in 2003 via Century Media Records, with a series of very special shows in their native Finland.

"We are going to play the Escapexstacy album in full + a selection of other Poisonblack gems in September 2023 (dates below). Tickets will be on-sale starting Tuesday February 28th at 9am Finnish time." reads a statement from the band.

September

22 - Oulu - Kantakrouvi

28 - Jyvaskyla - Lutakko

29 - Tampere - Olympia

30 - Helsinki - On The Rocks

Poisonblack's current lineup consists of:

Ville Laihiala - vocals, guitar

JP Leppäluoto - vocals

Antti Leiviskä - guitar

Janne Markus - guitar

Marco Sneck - keyboards

Antti Remes - bass

Tarmo Kanerva - drums