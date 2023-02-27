POISONBLACK Confirms Escapexstacy 20th Anniversary Shows
February 27, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Finnish gothic metal band Poisonblack will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Escapexstacy, which was released in 2003 via Century Media Records, with a series of very special shows in their native Finland.
"We are going to play the Escapexstacy album in full + a selection of other Poisonblack gems in September 2023 (dates below). Tickets will be on-sale starting Tuesday February 28th at 9am Finnish time." reads a statement from the band.
September
22 - Oulu - Kantakrouvi
28 - Jyvaskyla - Lutakko
29 - Tampere - Olympia
30 - Helsinki - On The Rocks
Poisonblack's current lineup consists of:
Ville Laihiala - vocals, guitar
JP Leppäluoto - vocals
Antti Leiviskä - guitar
Janne Markus - guitar
Marco Sneck - keyboards
Antti Remes - bass
Tarmo Kanerva - drums