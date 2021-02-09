POISONBLACK To Issue First Vinyl Editions Of Escapexstacy, Lust Stained Despair

This spring, Transcending Records will issue first time ever vinyl editions of Escapexstacy and Lust Stained Despair full-lengths from now-defunct Finnish gothic metal unit, Poisonblack.

Led by singer and guitarist Ville Laihiala of Sentenced, Poisonblack was a musical outlet for songs that were not suitable for Laihiala's primary band. Charon singer Juha-Pekka Leppäluoto was hired to sing on the band's debut album Escapexstacy, after which Laihiala took over vocals. From then on, Poisonblack's sound began to shift towards more traditional heavy metal/hard rock territory. Following Sentenced's disbanding in 2005, Poisonblack became Laihiala's main band. They released six albums from 2003-2013 before going on an indefinite hiatus in August of 2015.

Escapexstacy was initially released in 2003 via Century Media. The song "Exciter" was featured in an episode of Viva la Bam, entitled "Where's Vito?", during a scene where Vito Margera destroys Bam Margera's beloved Hummer via being pushed into a quarry.

Transcending's pressing of Escapexstacy is limited to 1000 copies, with 500 already sold out. Remaining color variants available are transparent red and red with black splatter. Find preorders at this location.

Lust Stained Despair is Poisonblack's second album. Provisionally titled The Music For The Junkies by Laihiala, the album was initially released in 2006 via Century Media after a three-year hiatus due to the search for a new singer following the departure of Juha-Pekka Leppäluoto. Lust Stained Despair reached number two on the Finnish albums chart upon its first week of release.

Transcending's pressing of Lust Stained Despair is limited to 500 copies and comes in three color variants: standard black, marble, and splatter. Find preorders here.