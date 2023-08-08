POISONHEART Changes Name To MY DARKEST RED; Band Wrapping Up Work On New Album

My Darkest Red is the evolution of the Italian hard rock band, Poisonheart, which debuted in 2017 on Sneakout Records/Burning Minds Music Group with its first full-length, Till The Morning Light.

The record showed the band's personal vision and sound through a solid hard rock with dark and sleaze/glam elements added to the mix. Distributed worldwide, the album received amazing feedback from fans and media and gained considerable visibility both in renowned specialized magazines and on Italian and foreign webzines. Many reviews have praised the band's unique and above-average personality and the distinctive and recognizable voice of the singer. Poisonheart also appeared in some of the ‘Best Album’ charts of that year and was featured among the best-selling albums by Japanese distributor AnderStein Music.

After welcoming the new bass player Andrea Verginella (ex-Dreamhunter), the band began to modify its style towards a heavier and darker sound, still catchy, but without any link to the sleaze/glam elements that characterized its previous recordings. This change led to the more appropriate moniker, My Darkest Red.

The band is currently putting the "finishing touches" to its debut album at Sonic Bang Studio, Isorella, Italy, under the guide of Oscar Burato.

Lineup:

Fabio Perini: lead & backing vocals, rhythm guitar

Andrea Gusmeri: lead & rhythm guitar

Andrea Verginella: bass