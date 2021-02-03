Poland's DISLOYAL Reveal Details For Upcoming Divine Miasmata Album; IMMOLATION, DEATH Covers Recorded

Polish death metal maniacs, Disloyal, present the first details for their forthcoming fifth full-length album, Divine Miasmata.

All the lyrics were written by Wojciech Mytnik, who wrote for Disloyal before and who has contributed his words to some of the songs in The Kingdom Of Plague and Godless albums. All the music was written by the band's guitarist and musical mastermind Artyom Serdyuk (Deathbringer, Woe Unto Me, Amentia, Thy Disease).

For bonus material, the band has recorded two covers of great death metal masterpieces: "Father, You’re Not A Father" by Immolation, and "Altering The Future" by Death.

The artwork was created by NaphulaArt.

Tracklisting:

"Silent Revolution"

"The Black Pope"

"1347-1352"

"Stella Peccatorum"

"Betrayed Faith"

"Religion Of Warfare"

"Ravens Of Starvation"

"The Ascension Of Abaddon"

Disloyal plan to finish the mixing of the album in Monroe Sound Studio (Poland) during the first half of 2021. Stay tuned for updates.