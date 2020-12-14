Poland's HELL-BORN Returns In January 2021 With New Album, BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Makes Guest Appearance

Odium Records proudly announces that 12 years after the last album, the cult Polish Hell-Born returns with a new one. The band was started in 1996 by Behemoth co-founder Baal and Les, also a former Behemoth musician as well as a member of Damnation . There are IX songs on Natas Liah - old school, black death metal with a bit of melodies typical for the group. There were also some guests during the recording session, including Behomth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski.

Natas Liah will be released on January 26th, 2021. Check out the official lyric video for the first single, "Axis Of Decay", below.

Recordings took place at Creme de la Creme studio, and Haldor Grunberg, known for his collaboration with Behemoth, handled the mixes and mastering. The album will be released by Odium Records as digipack CD and vinyl.

Line-up:

Baal Ravenlock – bass, vocals

Les - guitars

Diabolizer - drums

Follow the band via Facebook here.



