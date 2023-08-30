Poland's STEAMACHINE Release City Of Death Album And Music Video

Polish band Steamachine have released a video for "City Of Death", the title track of their new album, out now. Watch the clip below.

The band invite you to check out the new album on all popular streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple, Bandcamp). The album can be ordered on CD, here.

Tracklisting:

"City Of Death"

"Show Of Death"

"Monsterland"

"Sinister Reflection"

"Acrobats Of the Abyss"

"Journey Of Madness"

"Toys Factory"

Lineup:

Krystian "Juras” Jurkiewicz – guitar, vocal

Konrad "Gałązek” Gałązka – guitar

Dominik "Biały” Gałązka – bass

Olek Prusinowski – drums