POP EVIL Announces US Tour With Special Guests BRKN LOVE, ZERO 9:36, LIKE MACHINES

Pop Evil have announced their return to the stage as they reveal dates for their headlining tour this fall in support of their new album, Versatile, out now via Entertainment One (eOne). The Versatile tour will kick off on July 14 with an outdoor show in Lake County, IL and run across the US until September 23 including stops at several of the major rock festivals - Rocklahoma, Aftershock, Inkcarceration Fest, etc. - as well as supporting Shinedown.

The Versatile tour will include special guests Zero 9:36, Brkn Love and Like Machines (on specific dates). Pre-sale starts now with password Survivor2021. The public on-sale will start at Thursday, May 27 at 10 AM local time. Further details can be found at popevil.com.

“This really is just as exciting as releasing our new album,” collectively shared Pop Evil. “Like many other musicians, we haven't played a live show in over a year. We can’t wait to get back out there and play in front of our fans. We are thrilled to have hot and upcoming artists like Zero 9:36, Brkn Love and Like Machines out with us. See you this summer!!!”

Tour dates:

July

14 - Lake County, IL - Blarney Island - WIIL Summer Series

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

17 - Caddott, WI - Cadott Festival

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s #

20 - Minot, ND - The Original #

21 - Billings, MT - Pub Station #

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot #

24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater #

25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee #

27 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sport Café #

29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live #

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live #

31 - Kansas City, MO - Truman Theater #

August

1 - Sauget, IL - Pops #

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater #

4 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle #

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierres #

6 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino &

7 - Louisville, KY - Waterfront Park &

8 - Evansville, IN - Marina Point ^

10 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion &

11 - Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amp &

13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

14 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Battery Park &

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater #

18 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center #

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge #

21 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl #

23 - Savannah, GA - Victory North #

24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

25 - Jasonville, NC - Hooligans #

27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27 #

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls #

September

1 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater *

4 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

8 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall #

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop #

10 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live #

11 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Fest

12 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rockfest

15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live #

16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

17 - Portland, ME - Aura *

18 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s *

21 - Huntsville, Al - Mars Music Hall - Von Braun Center*

22 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater *

23 - Destin, FL - Club LA *

24 - Orlando, FL - Central FL Fairgrounds - Rebel Rock Fest

October

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

# with Zero 9:36 & Brkn Love

* with Brkn Love & Like Machines

^ with Zero 9:36

& with Shinedown

(Photo - Ashley Osborn)