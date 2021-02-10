POP EVIL Premier "Breathe Again" Music Video

Michigan's Pop Evil have debuted the official music video for their latest single, “Breathe Again”, from a string of hit singles the band has dropped during the turbulent year of 2020, including “Let The Chaos Reign” and “Work”, which rose to one of their fastest Top 10 hits yet.

The video marks the first set of visuals from their sixth full-length, Versatile, that’s expected this spring via Entertainment One (eOne). The futuristic and partly animated video, directed by Johan Carlén captures Pop Evil in a new light as they dive into their greatest stylistic shift to date, striking on some of their heaviest moments as a band while still balancing their unflinching groove with cinematic melody.

Pop Evil has been a staple at major festivals and in theaters and clubs for over a decade, despite the group's relative youth. As they've ruled the roost with No. 1 Billboard Rock singles like "Trenches," "Deal with the Devil," "Torn to Pieces," "Footsteps," and "Waking Lions," they've taken their inspired message to the people, on tours with modern rock titans and veteran acts alike. The band bunkered down in Los Angeles in the winter of 2019 to put the finishing touches on the yet to be titled new album due out in 2021 via eOne. The band also enlisted new creative teams of producers and collaborators to emphasize the band's sound's uniquely varied aspects.

As "Breathe Again," "Let The Chaos Reign," and "Work" might suggest, the contrast and fearless genre-defying cross-cultural pollination have never been more pronounced than on album number six. The preproduction process yielded close to 30 songs, whittled down to the most potent 12 representing everything about Pop Evil. This new effort will be the follow up to their self-titled album that came out two years ago to high critical praise. Collectively, the band's previous five albums account for over 600 million worldwide streams.

Pop Evil is

Leigh Kakaty (Lead Vocals)

Nick Fuelling (Lead Guitar)

Dave Grahs (Rhythm Guitar)

Matt DiRito (Bass)

Hayley Cramer (Drums)

(Photo - Amber Paredes)