Portugal's APOTHEUS Release "Save Our Ship" Video

Portuguese melodic death metal titans Apotheus have released a new video for "Save Our Ship", which is taken from their latest release, The Far Star. Heavily inspired from Asimov sci-fi stories, Apotheus creates their own world which they describe in music and in a physical book. With the global pandemic, withdrawn from the stages, the band entered Redbox Studios to record a raw intimate performance.

"'Save Our Ship' is a song about obstacles, however it is also about overcoming those same obstacles," explains Apotheus. "We think that, given the circumstances in which we currently live, this topic becomes even more relevant. This song comes from our latest album The Far Star, and is a part of a more comprehensive story. In this story, as in real life, obstacles become part of what defines us. We too, in the present, will have to overcome this obstacle that haunts us now so much. We need to learn from it, and make our future a brighter one. As a way of lamenting, but never giving up, we decided to put our uniforms aside and record our most raw and heartfelt performance to date."

The Far Star artwork and tracklisting:

"Prelude"

"Caves Of Steel"

"Redshift"

"Resolve To Remake"

"The Darkest Sun"

"The Pull Of Plexeus"

"Save Our Ship"

"Under A New Cloudy Sky"

"The Brightest Sun"

"Staring The Abyss"

"A New Beginning"

"Caves Of Steel":

"A New Beginning":