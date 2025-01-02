Portugal's DESTROYERS OF ALL Unleash "Ritual" Single And Music Video

Coimbra, Portugal-based progressive thrash/death metal band, Destroyers Of All, is proud to release its new single, entitled “Ritual”. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming album, In Darkness We Remain, whose release date has not been revealed yet. “Ritual” is accompanied by an official video, which can be viewed below. Stream/download “Ritual” here.

“Ritual” takes you on a dark odyssey of occult and mysticism, blending the groovy essence of the band's early sound with their unrelenting modern aggression, creating a visceral, unforgettable experience that bridges past and present.

Destroyers Of All is a Portuguese progressive thrash/death metal band founded in 2011. The band’s sound blends diverse musical influences from various styles ranging from thrash, death, and even black metal, to hard rock and progressive metal.

In 2013, the band debuted with the Into The Fire EP, which was very well-received by the specialized press. In 2016, they released their first LP Bleak Fragments, which received critical acclaim for its progressive and technical approach to the sound.

In 2019, Destroyers Of All released the second LP The Vile Manifesto, featuring a more aggressive and straightforward sound while maintaining some of the technical and progressive identity of the band.

Destroyers Of All has consistently played in Portugal since its inception and had the pleasure of sharing the stage with the likes of Crowbar, Destruction, Soulfly, Anti-Nowhere League and have been featured in some great festivals in Portugal and Spain such as Vagos Metal Fest, SWR Barroselas, Resurrection Fest (ES), and many more.

With the onset of the pandemic and the lack of live shows, the band shifted its focus to composing new music, resulting in the latest and most refined LP yet. The new album brings back the roots of its identity, prominently featured on the debut EP while pushing the progressiveness and aggression of the first two LPs.

"Ritual" was recorded by Destroyers Of All and João Dourado at Golden Jack Studios. Mixed and mastered by João Dourado at Golden Jack Studios.

Destroyers Of All is:

João Mateus - Vocals

Alexandre Correia - Lead Guitar

Guilherme Busato - Rhythm Guitar

Bruno da Silva - Bass

Filipe Gomes - Drums

(Photo - Miguel Silva)