Portugal's SULLEN Release "The Mounder" Studio Video

Portuguese prog metallers, Sullen, have unveiled "The Mounder”, the final clip in a series of studio videos shot last summer. While the track appears on the band’s Post Human debut, released in 2015, it was captured live at Stone Sound Studio on August 9, 2020 after the Nodus Tollens - Act 1: Oblivion recording sessions and displays the band’s growth as performers.

Comments drummer Marcelo Aires of the track, "‘The Mounder’ tells the tale of a lost soul that has been consumed by darkness and toxicity, and its journey to be reborn again as a godlike figure, demolishing the old world in all its frailties and conventions, rebuilding it anew, becoming higher and stronger than all with a new sense of purpose.”

View the band’s previously released videos for “Memento”, “The Prodigal Sun”, and "Acheronta Movebo", below:

Sullen is a collective force of multiple personalities driven by a common search for new musical possibilities. Nodus Tollens – Act 1: Oblivion establishes a sonic evolution from the band’s 2015 Post-Human debut, while retaining the somber nature that characterizes their music. Layered textures of fierce vocals, guitars, drums, synths, and sound effects are intertwined with meditative passages, all permeated by the turmoil of changing time signatures and elusive chord progressions that make for an enticing listening experience, shaking listeners to their very core and inspiring meditation into the depths of the human soul. Embrace this journey with an open mind and heart and you’ll be taken to higher realms of existence and consciousness.

Nodus Tollens – Act 1: Oblivion is available digitally via Nuclear Blast’s digital subsidiary, Blood Blast Distribution, and on limited edition CD independently by the band.

Find digital orders here, where the record can be streamed in full. For physical orders, visit the Sullen Bandcamp page here.

Sullen lineup:

David Pais – vocals

André Ribeiro – guitars

Ricardo Pinto – bass

Marcelo Aires – drums, percussion, keys

Pedro Ricardo - guest guitarist

(Photo - André Moreira -Eventos Criativos)