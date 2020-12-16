Portugal's SULLEN Signs Worldwide Deal With Blood Blast Distribution

Portuguese progressive masters, Sullen, have inked a worldwide label deal with Nuclear Blast's digital distribution, Blood Blast Distribution, for the release of their brand-new album, Nodus Tollens - Act 1: Oblivion.

The deal forms a new reality within the signing of bands, namely a digital distribution deal, where Blood Blast Distribution takes care of the digital rights of the band and Sullen has all rights for physical media.

Nodus Tollens - Act 1: Oblivion will be released digitally on March 5, but will see a release of the first single/video, entitled "Prodigal Son", on January 15 and the second single/lyric video, "Memento", on February 5. Pre-order of the first single "Prodigal Son" is available here

The album will also be released in a limited edition, as physical CD, which will be available through the band's own channels.

Sullen is a collective force of multiple personalities intertwined and driven by a common search for new musical possibilities. From the eerie and vulnerable emotions of their debut Post-Human (2015) to the fierce tales of human awareness and redemption on the new opus Nodus Tollens - Act 1: Oblivion, the band’s lyrics and music deliver food for thought in massive and somber sonic landscapes. Layered textures of vocals, guitars, drums, synths and sound effects make for an intense experience that will shake listeners to their very core, inspiring meditation into the depths of the human soul.

Embrace this journey with an open mind and heart and you’ll be taken to higher realms of existence and consciousness.

Sullen lineup:

David Pais - Vocals

Pedro Mendes - Guitars

André Ribeiro - Guitars

Ricardo Pinto - Bass

Marcelo Aires - Drums/percussion/keys

(Photo - André Moreira -Eventos Criativos)