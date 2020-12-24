Portugal's VËLLA Release New Single "The Fall"; Music Video Streaming

Lisbon, Portugal-based metal outfit, Vëlla, have just shared the video for “The Fall”. Directed and edited by the band itself, on an old school DIY basis, the video is inspired by the Portuguese sitcom Duarte & Companhia.

"The Fall” is the fourth single from the debut album Coma, released via Raising Legends Records. Watch the new video below.



"This record is a special record for everyone involved. Despite the pandemic, we did not throw in the towel and despite being our debut album we have received fantastic reactions from all over the world," comments guitar player Oz Vilesov.

Vocalist Pedro Lopes says that “we expect, after the end of this pandemic, extremely great things for us, since the reactions about our debut album are being spectacular, and we are sure that with all the hard work we are doing this will allow to step on some big stages in a near future".