POSSESSED Founder / Vocalist JEFF BECERRA Walks For The First Time In Over 30 Years (Video)

Possessed founder and vocalist Jeff Becerra, who was shot during a failed robbery in 1989 that left him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair, shared a video clip on September 18th showing him walking for the first time in over 30 years with the aid of robotic legs. Check it out below.

On April 14th, Becerra issued the following update on his health:

"Week six after surgery. Had a skin flap reconstructive surgery which essentially is cutting out a large spot of flesh from my tailbone all the way down to the bone, grinding down the bone and removing all the dead bone. After that, a horseshoe shaped incision is cut all the way around my buttocks and filleted, then a slash up the side towards my back to allow the entire piece to pivot over to cover the wound. The entire thing is then stitched together from the inside, again stitched mid flesh, and stapled together all the way around. Special thanks to my plastic surgeon Dr Charles P Virden MD Reno Nevada (much respect). This surgery may have just saved my life."

Possessed disbanded in 1987 and two years later Becerra was the victim of a failed armed robbery , leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. He reformed Possessed in 2007 with a new line-up.