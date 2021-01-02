POUNDER Stream New Song "Hard City"

American metal torchbearers Pounder have revealed their new track, "Hard City." The song is the second to be revealed from the band's sophomore album, Breaking The World, set for international release on January 29th via Shadow Kingdom Records.

Breaking The World by POUNDER

It was but early 2019 when Pounder dropped their proud 'n' powerful debut album, Uncivilized. Wasting no time keeping that envious momentum going, Pounder return with all guns blazing on Breaking The World. Leaner, meaner, and all-too-accurately titled, Breaking The World sees the band - vocalist/guitarist Matt Harvey, bassist Alejandro Corredor, and lead guitarist Tom Draper - getting both heavier and more anthemic, more American in their metal but also more wide-ranging in their reach. Comprising seven songs in a satisfyingly compact 37 minutes, Breaking The World keeps the energy flowing freely across these more concertedly epic songs.

Above all, just like Uncivilized before it, Breaking The World reaffirms what's so invigorating and life-affirming about the art of heavy metal. "We won't live forever / we just get one chance / so let's do it right," Harvey sagely sings in the album's opening moments. And in this state of the world right now, more than ever do we need Pounder to break it and build it back up again. "Give Me Rock"? You shall have it!

Breaking The World artwork and tracklisting:

"Spoils Of War"

"Breaking The World"

"Hard Road To Home"

"Never Forever"

"Hard City"

"Give Me Rock"

"Deadly Eyes"

"Hard Road To Home":