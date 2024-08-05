POWER TRIP Is A “Tribute Band” For Now, Says Guitarist BLAKE IBANEZ

Sh!tTalkReviews has uploaded an interview with Power Trip and Fugitive guitarist Blake Ibanez. Ibanez shares his thoughts on writing music and the future of Power Trip, saying the thrashers are for now a “tribute band” and they have recorded a full album without Riley Gale’s vocals on it.

Gale died at the age of 35 in 2020 and was the band’s singer since their inception in 2008 and sang on their two full-length albums, 2013’s Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic.

Power Trip has played their first two shows without Gale earlier this year with Seth Gilmore as vocalist. Gilmore is embedded in Texas’s hardcore and punk communities and is well known as the vocalist of Skourge and as the frontman of Dallas thrash metal band, Fugitive, which he founded in 2021 alongside Power Trip guitarist, Blake Ibanez.

The band is scheduled to perform at Knockdown Center in New York, NY on August 24.

(Photo – Adam Cedillo)